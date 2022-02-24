PM: UK's mission is to ensure Putin's invasion is a failure

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces to the nation that Britain's "mission" is to ensure Vladimir Putin's "barbaric" invasion of Ukraine "must end in failure" on all fronts.

He appeals to the Russian people, saying he "cannot believe this is being done in your name" and explains the UK, "in concert" with its allies, are imposing sanctions on Russia designed to "hobble" their economy.

Report by Edwardst.

