Cabinet meet at Downing St as Ukraine peace talks scheduled

Members of Boris Johnson's cabinet arrive at Downing Street ahead of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is accompanied by senior diplomat Sir Tim Barrow, with Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Cabinet Office Minister Alok Sharma arriving separately.

Report by Edwardst.

