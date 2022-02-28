Liquor Stores and Bars Stop Serving Russian Vodka, Start Selling Ukrainian Brands Instead

The Associated Press reports that some bars and liquor stores in the United States have stopped serving Russian vodka in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Bob Quay, the owner of Bob’s Bar in Grand Rapids, Michigan, stopped serving Stolichnaya and started promoting a Ukrainian vodka, Vektor, instead.

I woke up yesterday morning, and I saw that Russia had invaded Ukraine.

You wonder what you can do.

The U.S. obviously is putting on sanctions.

I thought I would put on sanctions as well, Bob Quay, owner of Bob’s Bar in Grand Rapids, Michigan, via Associated Press.

The Associated Press reports that Bob's Bar isn't the only U.S. business to, "put on sanctions as well.".

Indian Land, South Carolina's Southern Spirits liquor store also pulled Russian brands from its shelves.

The business is reportedly doing a booming business selling the Ukrainian vodka Kozak.

On Twitter, the Magic Mountain ski resort in Londonderry, Vermont, joined the informal sanctions.

The resort posted a video of an employee pouring a bottle of Stolichnaya down the drain while saying, “Sorry, we don’t serve Russian products here.”.

According to the Associated Press, several U.S. governors have also joined the fray, including Ohio's Mike DeWine, New Hampshire's Chris Sununu and Utah's Spencer Cox.

Meanwhile, Canada's Liquor Control Board of Ontario announced that , “all products produced in Russia will be removed from LCBO channels."