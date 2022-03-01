Disney, Warner, Sony Halt Film Releases in Russia

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, film companies are putting a stop to major releases in the country.

In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film, 'The Batman,' in Russia, Warner Bros spokesperson, via BBC.

Disney has delayed its Pixar feature, 'Turning Red.'.

Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the theatrical release of films in Russia, Disney, via statement.

Sony has stopped the release of 'Morbius' in Russia.

Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia, Sony spokesperson, via BBC.

In the world of streaming, Netflix said it will not adhere to Russian demands to carry state-backed channels.

Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service, Netflix spokesperson, via BBC.

Disney also said it would work with organizations outside of the government to provide "urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.".

