White House Officials Say Biden Will Decide on Student Debt Cancellation Before August

White House Officials Say , Biden Will Decide on Student Debt , Cancelation Before August.

'Insider' reports that as millions of student loan borrowers received an extra four-month respite from making payments, .

White House officials hinted more relief could be on the way.

Between now and August 31, it's either going to be extended again or we're going to make a decision... , White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, via "Pod Save America".

After President Joe Biden announced an additional extension of the pause on student loan payments, advocates are hopeful the next step is total cancelation.

We're working on it.

, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at virtual summit on student-debt cancellation, via 'Insider'.

We're making progress, folks.

, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at virtual summit on student-debt cancellation, via 'Insider'.

The White House seems more open to it than ever before.

White House officials have said President Biden would happily sign a bill from Congress to cancel student debt.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said earlier this month, Biden "has not ruled out" using his executive authority to forgive student debt.

