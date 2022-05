Lib Dems: Tory MPs clearly too embarrassed to back PM

Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey says it is clear that Conservative MPs were "too embarrassed" to back Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a debate in the House of Commons over whether he should be investigated for misleading Parliament.

He adds they are "unfortunately" too "weak" to sack the PM either and the Conservative Party is now in "disarray".

Report by Edwardst.

