Dowden admits PM acted 'stupid' allowing social gatherings

Chairman of the Conservative Party Oliver Dowden admits it was "stupid" for Boris Johnson to allow social gatherings to take place at Downing Street during lockdown last year.

Mr Dowden also says that he believes the prime minister's "failings" should be "set against his huge successes such as getting Brexit done and driving the vaccine programme." Report by Czubalam.

