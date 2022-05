On This Day 1982: Falklands War - British Troops Retake South Georgia

The remote British territory of South Georgia was reclaimed just weeks after Argentine forces invaded on April 3.

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in a late-night Downing Street press conference - telling journalists to "rejoice at that news." Report by Guinnesse.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn