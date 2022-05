Browns News & Rumors LIVE: Baker Mayfield Trade? Browns 7-Round Mock Draft + NFL Draft Sleepers

Cleveland Browns mock drafts are picking up as the 2022 NFL Draft is only 3 days away.

First though, where will Baker Mayfield be traded to?

The latest Browns news indicates the Panthers are in no rush to pull off a Baker Mayfield trade.

Today’s live Browns Report just touches on the latest Baker Mayfield trade rumors and trade news as the rest of the show is spent talking about the NFL Draft.

From a full 7-round Browns mock draft to NFL Draft sleepers we hit it all on the show!