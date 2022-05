Firefighters tackle fire at Deptford flats

More than 100 firefighters tackled a fire that broke out on the roof of a block of flats in Deptford, southeast London, on Tuesday afternoon.

The London Fire Brigade said 13 people were evacuated from the building, adding that there were no reports of injuries.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn