MP calls for faster action on HRT shortage

Conservative MP Caroline Nokes has called for "real energy and impetus" in tackling the shortage of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) products for women experiencing the menopause.

Ms Nokes, who chairs the Women and Equalities Select Committee, said: "You can't help but feel that if a million men were affected in the same way, that we would have seen action a great deal faster." Report by Buseld.

