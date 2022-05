Govt: All-women shortlists not the answer to Commons sexism

Education Minister Michelle Donelan rebuffs suggestions that an all-women shortlist should be submitted for the race to replace Neil Parish as the Conservative candidate for the Tiverton and Honiton by-election.

She calls them "demeaning", arguing that a woman can get there "on her own merit" and that a single-sex shortlist "misses the point".

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn