Bill Murray Addresses Complaint That Led to ‘Being Mortal’ Shutdown

Production on Murray's latest film, 'Being Mortal,' was suspended last month following a complaint that the actor had engaged in inappropriate behavior on set.

While attending a Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, on April 30, .

Murray told CNBC that a "difference of opinion" between him and a woman on set led to the complaint made against him.

We had a difference of opinion; I had a difference of opinion with a woman I'm working with.

I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn't taken that way, Bill Murray, via statement to CNBC.

The company, the movie studio wanted to do the right thing.

So, they wanted to check it all out and investigate it and so they stopped the production.

, Bill Murray, via statement to CNBC.

But as of now we're talking and we're trying to make peace with each other, Bill Murray, via statement to CNBC.

Murray also said the experience has been "quite an education" for him.

You know what I always thought was funny as a little kid isn't necessarily the same as what's funny now.

Things change and the times change, so it's important for me to figure it out, Bill Murray, via statement to CNBC.

Murray is hopeful that he and the unnamed woman can resolve their differences and continue working on 'Being Mortal.'.

What would make me the happiest would be to put my boots on and for both of us to go back into work and be able to trust each other and work at the work that we both spent a lot of time developing the skill of.., Bill Murray, via statement to CNBC.

...and hopefully do something that's good for more than just the two of us, but for a whole crew of people who are movie makers and the movie studio as well, Bill Murray, via statement to CNBC