Dave Chappelle Attacked Onstage While Performing in LA

NPR reports that while Chappelle was performing at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3, .

A man rushed the stage and physically attacked the comedian.

LAPD confirmed that the suspect is 23-year-old Isaiah Lee.

Lee was armed with a replica gun that contained a knife inside.

NBC News reports Lee has been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, and his bail has been set at $30,000.

Chappelle, who was unharmed, continued the show and joked that "it was a trans man" who attacked him, .

Referencing the backlash he's received from the trans community over his Netflix special, 'The Closer.'.

Chris rock, who performed earlier that night, came back to the stage and said, "Was that Will Smith?,".

Making light of the incident at the Oscars in which Smith slapped Rock onstage