Dave Chappelle Tackled, Slammed on Stage at Hollywood Bowl by Man with Gun | TMZ
Dave Chappelle&apos;s Hollywood Bowl performance Tuesday night came to a temporary screeching halt when someone rushed the stage and attacked the comedian, and it was especially scary because we&apos;ve learned the guy pulled out a gun.