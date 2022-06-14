Rolling Stones Postpone Reunion Show After Mick Jagger Tests Positive For COVID

On June 13, Mick Jagger announced that he had tested positive for COVID and the band would have to cancel its upcoming dates.

I’m so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight.

I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID, Mick Jagger, via 'Rolling Stone'.

We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can.

Thank you all for your patience and understanding, Mick Jagger, via 'Rolling Stone'.

'Rolling Stone' reports that the announcement was made just hours before the Stones were scheduled to take the stage at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena.

The performance would have been the fourth show of the band's 60th anniversary tour.

The band's next scheduled appearance at Bern, Switzerland's Wankdorf Stadium is still scheduled to take place on June 17.

However, 'Rolling Stone' reports that the show could still be cancelled if Jagger has not recovered by then.

On July 31, the tour was scheduled to wrap up at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

According to the band, the now-cancelled Amsterdam show will be rebooked for some time in August.

'Rolling Stone' reports that many other big name acts have been disrupted by COVID in 2022.

Most recently, Ringo Starr postponed the remaining dates of his June tour after two of his bandmates tested positive.

