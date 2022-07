Big Screens & TV Streams 6-15-2022 “Beware of Velociraptors!”

For this edition of Big Screens & TV Streams, we review the summer blockbuster that is Jurassic World: Dominion, and then dive into Adam Sandler’s new Netflix souting drama, Hustle.

We then hit up a couple other past recommended films and catch up on the latest in streaming with updated thoughts on Stranger Things, Orville, and more!