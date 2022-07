Rotherham abuse: ‘Police got away with slap on the wrist’

A major investigation has revealed South Yorkshire Police failed to protect children from the Rotherham grooming gangs.

Some 265 complaints were made to the IOPC, but no officers have been sacked.

Report by Burnsla.

