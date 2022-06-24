Labour's new Wakefield MP vows to 'restore trust in politics'

Labour's newest MP has promised his constituents in Wakefield that he will "restore trust in our politics" after he took the seat from the Conservatives in Thursday's by-election with a majority of 3,558.
Simon Lightwood said on Friday: "The people of Wakefield have spoken on behalf of the British people; they have said unreservedly, Boris Johnson, your contempt for this country is no longer tolerated." Report by Buseld.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn