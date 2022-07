How can Sturgeon get Scottish independence?

Nicola Sturgeon has vowed to press ahead with her plans for a second independence referendum in Scotland - with or without Boris Johnson’s agreement.

She has even set a target date of 19 October 2023 and is publishing a referendum bill to set out the terms of the vote.

Report by Burnsla.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn