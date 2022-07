Boris Johnson meets Australian PM at NATO Summit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese at the NATO Summit in Madrid.

Australia is participating in the summit as the largest non-NATO contributor.

The two leaders discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the AUKUS pact, and the UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement, which has not yet come into force.

Report by Jonesia.

