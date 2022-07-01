Ezra Miller Accused of Violent Behavior by 2 More Women

'The Guardian' reports one woman claims to have been choked by Miller outside of a bar in Iceland in 2020.

I think, ‘It’s just fun and games’ – but then it wasn’t.

All of a sudden, [they’re] on top of me, choking me, still screaming in my face if I want to fight, Accuser, to 'Variety'.

The women added that the actor spat in her friend's face "multiple times.".

Another woman in Berlin claims Miller harassed her and called her a "Nazi" and "a transphobic piece of s---" after she told the actor they couldn't smoke inside.

“I did not feel safe,” the woman said, recounting how Miller tried to break down her apartment door.

Earlier this year, Miller was arrested on two separate occasions in Hawaii for disorderly conduct, harassment and second-degree assault.

A restraining order was issued against the actor last month.

Last week, 'Rolling Stone' reported Miller was allegedly housing , a 25-year-old woman and her three kids at a farm in Vermont that is stocked with marijuana, firearms and ammunition