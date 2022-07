‘Will the public believe you, prime minister?’ ‘Yes’

Boris Johnson responded, “yes”, when asked by a reporter if the public will believe him as he left 10 Downing Street on Tuesday afternoon.

It follows revelations that the prime minister was briefed about Chris Pincher’s conduct as a foreign office minister in 2019 despite repeated denials from Number 10 that the prime minister was aware of any formal complaint made against Mr Pincher.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn