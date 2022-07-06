Dave Rubin Savages Twitter After Being Banned for Saying Basic Facts | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about his Twitter ban, Jordan Peterson’s refusal to take down his tweet referring to Elliot Page as Ellen Page, and Elon Musk’s response; Ben Shapiro, Dan Bongino, and Douglas Murray exposing the hypocrisy of Twitter censorship; Lori Lightfoot’s ridiculous calls for civility; Bill Maher roasting Twitter over its handling of the Hunter Biden expose in the NY Post; Karine Jean-Pierre getting confused when confronted about Joe Biden’s lying; and Kari Lake showing how handle a CNN interview request.

First, Dave addresses his suspension from Twitter for retweeting Jordan Peterson’s tweet that referred to Ellen Page.

Many pointed out the hypocrisy of Jordan Peterson being banned.

Even Elon Musk weighed in on the suspension acknowledging that Twitter has gone too far “in squashing dissenting opinions”.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was stunned into silence when Fox News’ Peter Doocy pointed out that the leaked voicemail of Joe Biden leaving a message for Hunter Biden proves that Joe was lying when he claimed he had never discussed business dealings with his son.

Even Bill Maher was livid when discussing how Twitter dealt with the Hunter Biden laptop story.

By banning the NY Post and the sharing of the Hunter Biden story Twitter proved that they don’t have the ability to check facts.

Finally, Arizona Governor candidate Kari Lake shamed CNN host Kyung Lah when she requested an interview.

Lake showed how to expose the media to their audience’s face for the propaganda that they are.