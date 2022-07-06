Former NFL Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas Had CTE, Family Says

CNN reports upon his death late last year, former NFL player Demaryius Thomas suffered from stage 2 CTE, according to his parents.

Per a recent news release, Thomas' parents say the diagnosis came after officials examined the former star's brain.

Thomas suffered from seizures that halted his decorated NFL career.

He died from cardiac arrest.

Thomas was only 33 years old.

CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is the degeneration of the brain after repeated trauma to the head.

It is often found in the brains of those who play football and other contact sports.

On the basis of multiple lesions in the frontal lobes and temporal lobe are beginning degeneration of deeper areas of the brain.

, Dr. Ann McKee, professor of neurology and pathology at Boston University, via CNN.

He was diagnosed with CTE, stage two.

Thomas' parents say their son started displaying symptoms of CTE in the months preceding his untimely death.

His mood would change, and he would also isolate himself sometimes.

, Katina Stuckey Smith, mother of Demaryius Thomas, via CNN.

He was like, ‘Mom, I don’t know what’s going on with my body.

I gotta get myself together.’ , Katina Stuckey Smith, mother of Demaryius Thomas, via CNN