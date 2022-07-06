Dorries is ‘definitely’ still backing Boris Johnson

Departing Downing Street, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries says she is “definitely” still behind the prime minister.
Report by Burnsla.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Departing Downing Street, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries says she is “definitely” still behind the prime minister.
Report by Burnsla.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries is seen entering and leaving 10 Downing Street on Tuesday evening following Rishi Sunak’s and..