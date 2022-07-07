PM Boris Johnson Vows to ‘Keep Going’ Despite Cabinet Resignations

British PM Boris Johnson remained defiant in the face of resignation rumors on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, one day after two of his senior-level Cabinet officials resigned themselves

