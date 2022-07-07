Ohtani Leads Angels to Big Win Over Marlins

Ohtani Leads Angels , to Big Win Over Marlins.

On July 7, Shohei Ohtani led the Los Angeles Angels to a dominant 5-2 win over the Miami Marlins.

.

On July 7, Shohei Ohtani led the Los Angeles Angels to a dominant 5-2 win over the Miami Marlins.

.

Fox reports that Ohtani allowed only one unearned run over seven innings to win his fifth consecutive start.

.

Fox reports that Ohtani allowed only one unearned run over seven innings to win his fifth consecutive start.

.

The reigning American League MVP limited the Marlins to two hits.

.

Overall, Ohtani walked three and struck out 10 Marlins.

Overall, Ohtani walked three and struck out 10 Marlins.

The game drew 18,741 fans, the fourth-largest crowd at loanDepot Park this season.

The game drew 18,741 fans, the fourth-largest crowd at loanDepot Park this season.

I didn’t change much, the most important thing is I made my pitches when I needed to.

I think it’s huge when we’re winning and I’m pitching because I’m part of the ball club, Shohei Ohtani, via Fox.

I didn’t change much, the most important thing is I made my pitches when I needed to.

I think it’s huge when we’re winning and I’m pitching because I’m part of the ball club, Shohei Ohtani, via Fox.

He’s one of the better arms in baseball, and then you’re going to see him at the plate same day, too.

He’s a superstar pitcher and he’s a superstar hitter, Max Stassi, Angels catcher, via Fox.

He’s one of the better arms in baseball, and then you’re going to see him at the plate same day, too.

He’s a superstar pitcher and he’s a superstar hitter, Max Stassi, Angels catcher, via Fox.

The Marlins' Garret Cooper ended Ohtani's 21-inning scoreless streak.

The Marlins' Garret Cooper ended Ohtani's 21-inning scoreless streak.

When you get one in the first, you feel good about it but with a guy like (Ohtani) as the game goes, he gets better and better, Don Mattingly, Miami manager, via Fox.

When you get one in the first, you feel good about it but with a guy like (Ohtani) as the game goes, he gets better and better, Don Mattingly, Miami manager, via Fox.

The loss broke a six-game winning streak for the Marlins