Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed distress over the attack on former Japan PM Shinzo Abe.

On Friday, former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe was shot while he was delivering a speech in western Japan's Nara city.

The police have arrested a suspect, who has been named as Tetsuya Yamagami, a resident of Nara.

