Shinzo Abe, Former Prime Minister of Japan, Assassinated at Campaign Stop

The longest-serving prime minister in Japan's history was 67 at the time of his death.

Abe was shot twice from behind while making a public, outdoor speech near a train station in the city of Nara.

He was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead less than six hours after the shooting.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, was arrested by police.

A witness described the scene for Reuters journalists.

The first shot, no one knew what was going on, but after the second shot, what looked like special police tackled him, Makoto Ichikawa, Witness, via Reuters.

Media outlets in Japan have described the gun used in the assassination as appearing to be homemade.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reacted to news of the assassination, calling it an "act of cowardly barbarism.".

I am simply speechless over the news of Abe's death, Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, via Reuters.

This attack is an act of brutality that happened during the elections - the very foundation of our democracy - and is absolutely unforgivable, Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, via Reuters.

President Joe Biden stated that he was "stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened" by the news of Abe's death.

The United States stands with Japan in this moment of grief.

I send my deepest condolences to his family, President Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times'.

This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him, President Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times'.

At the G20 meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken referred to Abe's assassination as "shocking [and] profoundly disturbing.".

