Japan’s ex-PM Abe dies in hospital

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died at a hospital in Nara on Friday after he was shot during a public speech.
Abe, 67, was rushed to a local hospital where he was admitted in serious condition, shortly after being pronounced dead.
Abe, 67, was shot from behind in western Japan while giving a campaign speech. He later died at the hospital.
Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest when taken to hospital.