Leading Eurosceptic backs Suella Braverman to be Tory leader

Steve Baker says he is backing Attorney General Suella Braverman to Conservative Party leader, despite previously saying he was considering putting himself forward for the job.

The former Brexit minister and leading Eurosceptic also labels front runner Rishi Sunak as “a high tax chancellor”.

Report by Blairm.

