Crowds gather in Sri Lankan presidential palace

Sri Lanka was in a political vacuum for a second day Monday with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters angry over the country's deep economic woes
Demonstrators who ousted Sri Lanka's president from his palace in Colombo on Saturday say they will not leave until he resigns.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to resign in the coming days, the speaker of the parliament said on a tumultuous..