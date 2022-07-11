'Uber Files' Leak Reveals 'Kill Switch,' Illegal Activities Carried Out by Executives

The "Uber files" include 124,000 documents that were leaked to 'The Guardian' by a former lobbyist for company, Mark MacGann.

It is my duty to speak up and help governments and parliamentarians right some fundamental wrongs, Mark MacGann, "Uber Files" Whistleblower, via 'The Guardian'.

Morally, I had no choice in the matter, Mark MacGann, "Uber Files" Whistleblower, via 'The Guardian'.

The files span five years between 2013 and 2017 when co-founder Travis Kalanick was head of the company.

They reveal how a number of Uber executives routinely engaged in a range of illegal activities to bolster the company's prominence and power.

In addition, the documents reveal that Uber executives courted favor from some of the most powerful people in the world.

... including billionaires and world leaders such France's President Emmanuel Macron and President Joe Biden during his vice presidency.

Uber seems also to have created a system to evade law enforcement agencies around the world that attempted to crack down on the company.

Known as a "kill switch," executives would order that access to the company's data system would be cut during office raids.

We have officially become pirates, Uber Senior Executive, via 'The Guardian'.

Responding to the extraordinary leak of documents, Uber leadership acknowledged past "mistakes and missteps.".

We have not and will not make excuses for past behavior that is clearly not in line with our present values, Uber Stament, via 'The Guardian'.

Instead, we ask the public to judge us by what we’ve done over the last five years and what we will do in the years to come, Uber Stament, via 'The Guardian'