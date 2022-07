2022 Emmy Awards Nominations Announced

2022 Emmy Awards , Nominations Announced.

Here are some of the biggest , 2022 Emmy nominations:.

BEST DRAMA SERIES, Better Call Saul (AMC) Euphoria (HBO) Ozark (Netflix) Severance (Apple TV+).

BEST DRAMA SERIES, Better Call Saul (AMC) Euphoria (HBO) Ozark (Netflix) Severance (Apple TV+).

BEST DRAMA SERIES, Better Call Saul (AMC) Euphoria (HBO) Ozark (Netflix) Severance (Apple TV+).

BEST DRAMA SERIES, Squid Game (Netflix) Stranger Things (Netflix) Succession (HBO) Yellowjackets (Showtime).

BEST DRAMA SERIES, Squid Game (Netflix) Stranger Things (Netflix) Succession (HBO) Yellowjackets (Showtime).

BEST DRAMA SERIES, Squid Game (Netflix) Stranger Things (Netflix) Succession (HBO) Yellowjackets (Showtime).

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES, Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) Laura Linney (Ozark) Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets).

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES, Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) Laura Linney (Ozark) Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets).

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES, Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) Laura Linney (Ozark) Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets).

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES, Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) Zendaya (Euphoria).

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES, Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) Zendaya (Euphoria).

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES, Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) Zendaya (Euphoria).

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES, Jason Bateman (Ozark) Brian Cox (Succession) Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game).

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES, Jason Bateman (Ozark) Brian Cox (Succession) Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game).

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES, Jason Bateman (Ozark) Brian Cox (Succession) Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game).

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES, Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) Adam Scott (Severance) Jeremy Strong (Succession).

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES, Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) Adam Scott (Severance) Jeremy Strong (Succession).

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES, Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) Adam Scott (Severance) Jeremy Strong (Succession).

BEST COMEDY SERIES, Barry (HBO) Abbott Elementary (ABC) Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO) Hacks (HBO Max).

BEST COMEDY SERIES, Barry (HBO) Abbott Elementary (ABC) Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO) Hacks (HBO Max).

BEST COMEDY SERIES, Barry (HBO) Abbott Elementary (ABC) Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO) Hacks (HBO Max).

BEST COMEDY SERIES, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) Ted Lasso (Apple) What We Do in the Shadows (FX).

BEST COMEDY SERIES, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) Ted Lasso (Apple) What We Do in the Shadows (FX).

BEST COMEDY SERIES, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) Ted Lasso (Apple) What We Do in the Shadows (FX).

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO).

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO).

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES, Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC) The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS).

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES, Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC) The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)