Eight Tory MPs make first leadership ballot

Eight Conservative MPs have secured the required 20 nominations needed to make the first leadership ballot in their campaigns to succeed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

Shortly after Sajid Jaivd announced he would drop out of the race, Chairman of the 1922 Committee Graham Brady announced Rishi Sunak, Kemi Badenoch, Nadhim Zahawi, Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt and Tom Tugendhat had all reached the first round of voting, which will take place on Wednesday.

Report by Brooksl.

