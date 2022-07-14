Ukraine war: Russian airstrike kills over 20 people in central city of Vinnytsia

Russian missiles struck a large city in central Ukraine on Thursday, killing more than 20 and wounding another 90, in an attack President Zelenskyy called “an open act of terrorism” against civilians.
Russian missiles struck a large city in central Ukraine on Thursday, killing more than 20 and wounding another 90, in an attack President Zelenskyy called “an open act of terrorism” against civilians.
Missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia Thursday, killing 20 people and wounding 90 others in what Ukraine's president said was "an..
Ukrainian officials say three children were among those killed in the central city of Vinnytsia.