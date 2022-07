Lynch on new rail strikes: Transport Sec not allowing a deal

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch says Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is "not allowing a deal" because he wants "working class people to be poorer".

Mr Lynch's comments come after the union announced further rail strikes due to take place next month.

Report by Czubalam.

