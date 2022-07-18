HORRIFIC Body Cam Shows Police View of Uvalde School Shooting

This bodycam footage gives a first-hand view of the police’s 'chaotic' response to the Texas school massacre on the 24th May, 2022.

19 students and two teachers were killed in the deadliest US school shooting the last decade.

The video shows the officers knew children trapped inside the classroom, and yet the gunman was left inside for almost 77 minutes, even as gun shots could be heard.

A damning new report says there was a lack of command and decision-making among the 376 officers at the scene, and that this may have cost lives.

Report by Braybrooks.

