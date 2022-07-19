China Warns of ‘Forceful Measures’ if Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan

Reuters reports that the 'Financial Times' recently said the Speaker of the House will visit Taiwan next month.

On July 19, China's government said that if Pelosi does make the trip, it will take "forceful measures.".

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said it hasn't yet "received relevant information" about the visit.

Pelosi's deputy chief of staff said, "We do not confirm or deny international travel in advance due to longstanding security protocols.".

Pelosi is also reportedly slated to visit Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Hawaii.

Reuters reports that the speaker was initially supposed to visit Taiwan in April but put the trip on hold after testing positive for COVID.

At that time, China also said a visit would affect its relations with America because it would "seriously undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.".

If the U.S. side obstinately clings to this course, China will definitely take resolute and forceful measures to firmly defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, via Reuters.

The United States must be fully responsible for all the consequences caused by this, Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, via Reuters