Justin Bieber Resumes Justice World Tour

'TMZ' reports that on July 19, the 28-year-old singer announced that his world tour will be resuming at the end of July.

The announcement comes after Bieber took time off to recover from symptoms of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

The viral disease caused Bieber to experience facial paralysis and other issues.

His first show will take place at the Lucca Festival in Italy on July 31.

From there, he'll hit South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

In 2023, he'll make his way back to Europe.

Rescheduled U.S. shows will be announced soon.

