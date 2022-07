Kerala NEET Exam: 5 women arrested in 'innerwear removal' case in Kollam | Oneindia news *News

Post the NEET Exam horror that shocked the country, 5 arrests have been made in the case after an FIR was filed by the father of the girl who went through the trauma.

The arrested women allegedly forced the girl students appearing for the NEET exam to remove their innerwears as part of the 'security measures'.

