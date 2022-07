Pakistan likely to see a crisis like Sri Lankan economy, warns IMF head | Oneindia News*Geopolitics

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has renewed his call for early elections; Russian President Vladimir Putin held meetings in Iran; The UAE passport has been ranked as the 15th most powerful in the world.

Find out these on Global Chit Chat, where we bring you up to speed with top developments in geopolitics that are important but lesser-known.

