Covid-19 update: India logs 21,411 new cases and 67 deaths in last 24 hours | Oneindia News *News

According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 21,411 Covid cases and 67 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
#CovidIndia #Covid19 #CovidCases #CoronaDeaths
According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 21,411 Covid cases and 67 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
#CovidIndia #Covid19 #CovidCases #CoronaDeaths
An increase of 618 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 21,880 Covid cases and 60 Covid-related deaths in the last 24..