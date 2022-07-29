Covid-19 Update: India reports 20,409 fresh cases in last 24 hours | Oneindia News *News
Covid-19 Update: India reports 20,409 fresh cases in last 24 hours | Oneindia News *News

India on Friday reported 20,409 fresh cases of Covid-19 virus in the last 24 hours, with this the number of active cases in the country reached to 1,43,988.

#CovidUpdate #Covid-19 #covidinIndia