Covid-19 Update: India reports 14,830 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours | OneIndia News

In a slight relief to many, India recorded another major dip in Covid-19 cases after reporting more than 16,000 cases for the past few days with the cases crossing the 20,000 mark as well.

14,830 fresh covid cases were added to the total tally of Covid-19 infections in the country on Monday.

