Starmer says UK economy needs 'growth, growth, growth'

Sir Keir Starmer says that the British economy needs "growth, growth, growth" in a speech in Liverpool.

The Labour leader said his party will "fight the next election on economic growth".

Sir Keir took aim at Conservative leadership rivals Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss over their economic policies, saying: "Under their watch, the average British family is £8,800 poorer than their equivalents in advanced economies." Report by Buseld.

