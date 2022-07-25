Pope Francis To Visit Canada To Apologize for Indigenous Abuse

CNN reports that the pope has set out on a week-long trip to Edmonton, Canada.

While there, he will apologize for the abuse that Canadian Indigenous children experienced in the Catholic Church's residential schools.

The Vatican referred to the trip as a "penitential pilgrimage.".

According to Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, over 4,000 Indigenous children died in residential schools, including those run by the Catholic Church.

Just last year, hundreds of unmarked graves were found on former residential school grounds in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

CNN reports that in April, Pope France told Indigenous leaders that he feels , "sorrow and shame for the role that a number of Catholics, particularly those with educational responsibilities, have had in all these things that wounded you, in the abuses you suffered and in the lack of respect shown for your identity, your culture and even your spiritual values.".

The pope also intends to travel to Quebec and Iqaluit.

During his trip, Pope Francis will be accompanied by Cardinal Marc Ouellet and Carinal Michael Czerny.

