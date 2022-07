Liz Truss says she will legislate against rail strikes

Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss says she will "legislate" to make sure essential rail services run during rail strikes, saying it is "completely wrong that the travelling public are being held ransom by militant unions".

Report by Blairm.

