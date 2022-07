Liz Truss to publish police league tables if she is PM

Liz Truss has pledged to publish police league tables while asking forces to slash serious crime by 20% if she wins the race to become prime minister.

The foreign secretary said: “I think the more the public know about what is happening, the more the police are focused on the public’s priorities.” Report by Jonesia.

